4 arrested in shooting; target, good Samaritan wounded

October 21, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAWTELL, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say they've arrested four people in a shooting that injured the target and a good Samaritan who had pushed a woman and a toddler to safety.
 
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a news release Sunday that two men were arrested on four counts of attempted murder, a third on a charge of principal to attempted murder, and the 20-year-old woman on a charge of accessory after the fact.
 
He says all four allegedly drove to the home of the woman's ex-boyfriend and two men got out shooting pistols at him. The third man allegedly fired from the car as it drove off Thursday.
 
The statement says the ex-boyfriend was shot in the neck and the bystander - also a man - in the abdomen. 

KATC reports the four arrested are Daliyah West, Courtney Thomas, Ro’mond C. Bruno, and Ronald Guillory.

Both were reported in stable condition.

