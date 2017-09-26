4 arrested for damage at Christmas tree farm

Image: The Advocate

COVINGTON, La. - Four teens are accused of damaging or destroying 62 Christmas trees at a Louisiana farm.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says two 16-year-olds, one from Carriere, Mississippi, and one from Pearl River, Louisiana, face a felony charge of criminal damage to property worth more than $1,000; misdemeanor criminal damage to property under $1,000 and two counts of criminal trespass.

Facing those charges, plus contributing to juvenile delinquency, is 17-year-old Frank Deets II, of Pearl River. Another 17-year-old, Wade Glass, of Lacombe, faces all but the misdemeanor charge.

Deputies say several trees were split in half Sept. 4 at the Shady Pond Tree Farm in Pearl River.

The owners set out cameras.

Deputies say that more damage was found Sept. 24, and video showed the teens on the farm.