66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4 arrested after disturbance at Philadelphia shopping mall

1 hour 36 minutes 42 seconds ago December 28, 2016 Dec 28, 2016 Wednesday, December 28 2016 December 28, 2016 6:58 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA - A disturbance at a northeast Philadelphia shopping mall has led to the arrest of four people.

Police responded to the Philadelphia Mills mall Tuesday evening for a report of a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance.

Four people were arrested. Police say one person tried to attack an officer who was working to disperse the crowd.

No injuries were reported.

Police tell WPVI-TV that the gathering was planned on the mobile messaging app Snapchat.

The incident comes after a number of disturbances were reported at malls around the country on Monday. Most of those also involved large groups of juveniles.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days