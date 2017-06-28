3rd suspect arrested in French Quarter beating

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans have arrested a third suspect in connection to the beating of two tourists Saturday night.

Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked early Wednesday morning. He's one of four men accused of attacking two men from Boston as they walked down Bienville St. to their hotel around 9p.m. Saturday.

Dejuan Paul, 21, and Joshua Simmons, 18, surrendered to authorities earlier this week. The fourth suspect, Nicholas Polgowski is still on the run.

The brutal beating was caught on surveillance video.

The victims in the video have been identified as James Curran and Tim Byrne. According to our news partner WWL-TV, they were in New Orleans for a religious meeting.

Curran was punched in the face and suffered a fractured nose. Byrne suffered a "serious brain injury" after he was knocked unconscious and fell face first on the sidewalk after he was punched.

Police have said Byrne was hospitalized in critical condition. NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said Byrne's condition has since improved slightly.

The suspects arrested are charged with second-degree robbery.