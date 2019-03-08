76°
38 tornadoes confirmed in Southeast outbreak

Friday, March 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) - Government surveys have confirmed at least 38 tornadoes touched down across the Southeast in a deadly weekend outbreak.

National Weather Service teams surveying storm damage say tornadoes struck Sunday in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. The largest was a powerful EF4 tornado with 170 mph winds. That twister has been blamed for killing 23 people in a rural area of Lee County, Alabama, as it churned for about 70 miles from eastern Alabama into Georgia.

Forecasters say there's a chance of more severe storms and tornadoes this weekend. The national Storm Prediction Center says parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee will be at heightened risk of severe weather Saturday.

