Latest Weather Blog
37 dogs rescued from trailer home in Kansas
OLPE, Kan. (AP) - Animal shelter workers and sheriff's deputies have rescued 37 small dogs from a trailer home in central Kansas after someone reported finding one dead dog and another extremely sick one in a nearby dumpster.
Lyon County sheriff's officials say the sick animal was given emergency medical treatment Thursday.
The sheriff's office said deputies then discovered 37 dogs living in the home near Olpe. The owner asked authorities for assistance to find new placements for the rat terriers and rat terrier mixes.
The Emporia Gazette reports that Unleashed Pet Rescue of Mission, Kansas, helped recover the dogs Friday and Saturday. CEO Danielle Reno says the dogs are generally in good condition, but that they will be in foster care for some time because many aren't well socialized.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1