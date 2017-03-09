33-year-old man dies in four-vehicle crash on US 61

Image via Google Maps

GONZALES – A 33-year-old man has died following a four-vehicle crash on US 61 near LA 30 in Ascension Parish.



Louisiana State Police responded to the crash on Mar. 7 around 7 p.m. The investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Kevin Campbell was traveling northbound on US 61 in a Dodge Charger. For unknown reasons, Campbell struck the rear of another vehicle going northbound. The impact triggered a chain reaction involving three other vehicles. As a result, Campbell's vehicle struck a utility pole, according to State Police.



Campbell was not wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.



State Police say that impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however toxicology samples were taken from all drivers involved in the crash for analysis.