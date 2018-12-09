41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
300K+ without power in US Southeast storm

5 hours 48 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 December 09, 2018 11:55 AM December 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) - More than 300,000 power outages have been reported as a winter storm makes its way across the Southeast.
  
About 180,000 outages tracked by poweroutages.us on Sunday were concentrated in North Carolina, where forecasters have said some mountain areas could get up to 12 inches of snow or more.
  
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency as the storm approached.
  
More than 82,000 were without power in South Carolina, while a total of about 75,000 outages were reported across Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
