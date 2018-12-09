41°
300K+ without power in US Southeast storm
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) - More than 300,000 power outages have been reported as a winter storm makes its way across the Southeast.
About 180,000 outages tracked by poweroutages.us on Sunday were concentrated in North Carolina, where forecasters have said some mountain areas could get up to 12 inches of snow or more.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency as the storm approached.
More than 82,000 were without power in South Carolina, while a total of about 75,000 outages were reported across Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
