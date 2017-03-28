30 days and counting before 2017 Jazz Fest launch

Photo: nojazzfest.com

NEW ORLEANS - It's 30 days and counting until nearly 600 performers converge on the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course for the annual celebration of music known as Jazz Fest.



The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will be held over two weekends, April 28-30 and May 4-7 featuring Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Harry Connick Jr., Aaron Neville, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Meghan Trainor, Herb Alpert, Alabama Shakes and Darius Rucker.



Organizers Tuesday released the festival's coveted "cubes," which detail what days, what stages and exact times for each performance over the festival's seven days. Full details can be found at www.nojazzfest.com .



Festival producer Quint Davis says the schedule holds a lot of buried treasures and he knows the fans will dig deep to find them.