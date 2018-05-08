30 Angola inmates involved in protest, scuffle with guards

BATON ROUGE - Three Angola inmates are being disciplined after they refused to go to work Tuesday morning and prompted a short-lived strike amongst a crowd of other inmates.

According to the Department of Corrections, the incident happened after two offenders, 51-year-old Emanuel Williams and 44-year-old Earl Harris, stepped out of the security line as they were heading to work. The department says the offenders then attacked two corrections officers who tried to restrain them. A third inmate, 40-year-old Roy Walker, got on the ground and also refused to go.

The statement from the DOC goes on to say that 27 other inmates followed their lead and refused to go. The officers reportedly regained control of the situation after a few minutes and escorted the prisoners back to the cell block.

Williams broke his ankle during the incident, and two officers received minor injuries after being punched in the face and head. The three inmates who initiated the encounter are in disciplinary segregation. The DOC says all three have a history of resisting or striking prison employees.

Harris and Walker are expected to be charged for the attacks.

The other 27 offenders returned to work Tuesday afternoon.