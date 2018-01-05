3-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound in Baton Rouge Thursday

UPDATE: Police say the 3-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left leg after finding the firearm. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time. The incident occurred outside of a home on N. 31st Street.

Police have recovered the firearm, which was stolen, according to a BRPD spokesman.

The investigation is ongoing.

BATON ROUGE - Police are currently responding to reports of a 3-year-old being shot Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of N. 31st Street. According to authorities, the child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the 3-year-old was shot in the legs. There is currently no further information on the child's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.