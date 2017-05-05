3-year-old "bumped" by car in Greenwell Street hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Greenwell Street.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Greenwell Street, between Winchester Avenue and Grand Drive.

BRPD officials say they are investigating this incident as a hit-and-run. The suspect was described as a black male driving a gold car.

Sources on scene say the male victim was "bumped" by the car, and was transported to the hospital to get checked out.

Sources say the child was awake and talking to EMS workers in the ambulance.

#BREAKING EMS called to 3-year-old hit by a car on Greenwell St in North Baton Rouge. @WBRZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) May 6, 2017





