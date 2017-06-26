3 teens accused in Mississippi child's death appear in court

Photo: ABC3340

JACKSON, Miss. - A judge says there's probable cause to hold three Mississippi teens in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy, who authorities say was in a car stolen from a supermarket parking lot.

Judge Bruce McKinley of Madison County ruled Monday that 19-year-old Byron McBride, 17-year-old D'Allen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield should remain jailed until a grand jury meets to consider charges in the May 18 death of Kingston Frazier.

According to authorities, Wakefield told police the three went to supermarket parking lot to sell marijuana to someone when they found a running car. Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators McBride stole the car and shot Kingston

All three are charged with capital murder.

Frazier's mother, Ebony Archie, attended Monday's court proceeding.