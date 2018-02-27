3 students face charges after separate threats at 2 schools

Photo: WWL

SLIDELL (AP) - Three students are facing charges after separate threats made at two Louisiana schools.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy at Clearwood Junior High School in Slidell was arrested Tuesday after he told a teacher he was going to shoot her and his classmates. Authorities say the child faces a terrorizing charge.

A 12-year-old boy also at Clearwood was issued a summons for simple assault after he was overheard in the hallway saying he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.

And, a 15-year-old girl at Boyet Junior High faces a terrorizing charge after she posted a video on the social media site SnapChat, stating there would be a murder, homicide and suicide at Boyet and threatened to kill people.