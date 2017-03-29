3 storm chasers killed in Texas crash identified

NORMAN, Okla. - Investigators have identified the three storm chasers killed in a two-vehicle crash at a rural West Texas intersection.



Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the storm chasers as 57-year-old Kelley Gene Williamson and 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, both of Cassville, Missouri, and 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona.



Gonzalez said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into the Jeep driven by Yarnall with Jaeger as a passenger. Gonzalez said Yarnall and Jaeger were wearing seatbelts but Williamson was not.



The three were all killed instantly. The crash happened at a remote intersection near the town of Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock. Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash and heavy rain had been reported in the area.

The Weather Channel said in a statement that Williamson and Yarnall were "beloved members of the weather community" who'd worked as contractors for the channel.



