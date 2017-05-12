73°
3 siblings killed, relatives hurt in house fire

48 minutes 3 seconds ago May 12, 2017 May 12, 2017 Friday, May 12 2017 May 12, 2017 7:43 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CONROE, Texas - Authorities say a house fire north of Houston has killed two brothers and their sister and injured another brother, their grandparents and an uncle.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Friday near Conroe. Investigators say police tried to reach the second floor to rescue children but were driven back as flames engulfed the home.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said the children who died were 13-year-old Terrance "TJ" Mitchell, 6-year-old Kaila Mitchell and 5-year-old Kyle Mitchell.

Their 10-year-old brother was rescued but injured. His condition hasn't been released, nor has their uncle's condition. Their grandfather was in serious condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, while their grandmother was in good condition.

All suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

Three police officers also suffered smoke inhalation and lacerations.

