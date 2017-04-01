3 siblings killed in a car wreck

Image: The Sun Herald

LUCEDALE, Miss. - A grieving community has held a candlelight vigil and funeral services for three siblings who died in a car crash.



The Sun Herald reports that the three were passengers in a car that slammed into a sign off a highway on Sunday, March 26. The driver, 23-year-old Jesse Edward Dickerson, is under arrest for four counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.



The children killed were 7-year-old Sierra Jean Dixon, 9-year-old Terra Dixon and 16-year-old Spencer Havard. Their mother, who was also in the car, is being treated for critical injuries in Mobile, Alabama.



Tuesday's vigil drew nearly 1,000 people. During Wednesday's funeral services, a pastor said that the girls were avid church-goers and their brother liked to hunt and fish.