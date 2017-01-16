3 Shreveport museums get reprieve and will stay open for now

Image via The Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT - Authorities say three Shreveport historical museums that were set to be shut down by the end of 2016 have been given a few weeks of new life.



The Shreveport Times reports that the museums have been granted approval to stay open through February.



Secretary of State Tom Schedler had said that due to budget constraints, state funding for the museums would cut off on Dec. 31, 2016.



The museums are the Spring Street Museum, the Shreveport Water Works museum and the Shreveport Railroad Museum.



Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler asked Schedler about options, and the secretary of state granted a 60-day extension, provided that community sponsors and supporters could cover operating expenses.



Museum supporters have planned a Jan. 26 fundraiser to benefit all three museums as they try to keep them open.