87°
Latest Weather Blog
3 sentenced to prison for looting Mississippi Indian mound
OXFORD, Miss. - Three Mississippi residents face prison time for looting an Indian mound.
WTVA-TV reports that 34-year-old Matthew Glen Arnold, of Booneville, pleaded guilty to six counts of violating an archaeological resource in March and was sentenced Friday to 20 months in prison.
Tyler Wilemon, a 22-year-old Booneville resident, pleaded guilty to one count in May and was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
Sandra Arnold, of Iuka, pleaded guilty to two counts in April and was sentenced Sept. 7 to a year and a day in prison and one year probation. The 62-year-old also was ordered to pay nearly $19,000 in restitution.
The three are among seven people convicted of removing artifacts in 2014 from the Doskie Indian Mound on federal property along the Tennessee-Tombigee Waterway.
Four others await sentencing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Devon Gales wants to teach others after paralyzing hit
-
EBRSO: Body of missing LSU student recovered
-
Livingston Parish considering bringing back mosquito board
-
Remains of lost loved one identified following 2 On Your Side report
-
Baton Rouge mayor asks for State Police help in dealing with violent...