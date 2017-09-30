3 sentenced to prison for looting Mississippi Indian mound

OXFORD, Miss. - Three Mississippi residents face prison time for looting an Indian mound.

WTVA-TV reports that 34-year-old Matthew Glen Arnold, of Booneville, pleaded guilty to six counts of violating an archaeological resource in March and was sentenced Friday to 20 months in prison.

Tyler Wilemon, a 22-year-old Booneville resident, pleaded guilty to one count in May and was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Sandra Arnold, of Iuka, pleaded guilty to two counts in April and was sentenced Sept. 7 to a year and a day in prison and one year probation. The 62-year-old also was ordered to pay nearly $19,000 in restitution.

The three are among seven people convicted of removing artifacts in 2014 from the Doskie Indian Mound on federal property along the Tennessee-Tombigee Waterway.

Four others await sentencing.