3 pulled from window of burning home
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department says an intentional fire set caused minimal damage to a home in the 2700 block of Iroquois St. near Plank early Monday morning.
Three people were rescued from the window of the home according to firefighters in a brief write up.
There were no injuries.
