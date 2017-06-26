3 pulled from window of burning home

69°
Source: Baton Rouge Fire Dept.
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department says an intentional fire set caused minimal damage to a home in the 2700 block of Iroquois St. near Plank early Monday morning.

Three people were rescued from the window of the home according to firefighters in a brief write up.

There were no injuries.

