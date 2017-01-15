72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3-parish African-American museum opening Feb 4 in Houma

1 hour 50 minutes 57 seconds ago January 15, 2017 Jan 15, 2017 Sunday, January 15 2017 January 15, 2017 11:52 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Courier

HOUMA - A segregation-era high school for black students will reopen next month as a museum celebrating African-American history in Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes.

The Courier reports that the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in Houma will be dedicated Feb. 4.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will be followed by a book fair and entertainment at the building once called The Academy.

The museum will open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $7.

Finding Our Roots vice president and former parish councilman Alvin Tillman says he and president Margie Scoby both wanted such a museum, and got together last year "and started making things happen."

Galleries will focus on topics such as the Reconstruction era, slavery, segregation and the Civil Rights Movement.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days