3-month-old dies in Ascension Parish daycare

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old at an Ascension Parish home daycare Monday.

According to the the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home in the 18000 block of Forest Hills Drive in Prairieville in response to reports of an unresponsive child.

The sheriff's office says a 3-month-old was taken from the home to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Deputies learned that the 3-month-old was fighting a cold when daycare workers put the infant down for a nap. The child was later found unresponsive.

Department of Education officials said the daycare was unlicensed.

Ten children and five workers were present at the time of the incident.

This investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is pending.