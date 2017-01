3 large earthquakes hit central Italy in an hour

ROME - There are no immediate reports of casualties after three earthquakes hit central Italy in the space of an hour today.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit the region north of Amatrice (ah-mah-TREE'-cheh), which was shaken by three quakes last year, that killed nearly 300 people and caused significant damage to older buildings.