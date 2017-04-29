3 killed when air ambulance crashes in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas - Authorities say three people are dead after an air ambulance crashed overnight in Texas just south of the airport in Amarillo.



Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley says the small plane went down about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in an industrial section of the city between Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and Interstate 40.



She says officials are working to identify the victims and notify relatives.



Rico Aviation, an air ambulance service based in Amarillo, issued a statement saying three of its crew members died.



It wasn't clear whether the plane had any other people on board and whether it was en route or returning from a medical transport.



A company employee who answered the phone Saturday declined comment.



A message left with Amarillo police was not immediately returned.