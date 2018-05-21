78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 killed in 7 hours in Baton Rouge

1 hour 49 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, May 21 2018 May 21, 2018 May 21, 2018 5:55 PM May 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people died in a string of deadly shootings that occurred within about seven hours in Louisiana's capital of Baton Rouge.
  
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot to death around 3 p.m. Sunday in a car wash parking lot near an elementary school. The Advocate reports a 40-year-old man was later arrested in the slaying of a man identified as Arvion Finley.
  
Another man was killed in a separate shooting a few hours later. And police say 45-year-old Marcus Clay died in a third shooting about 10 p.m. that resulted from an altercation.
  
Police say there's no indication that any of the shootings are related.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is concerned about the recent uptick in murders.

"We want the community to feel safe. And when we have the number that we have for this month, it's concerning," Paul said.

There have been 34 this year in Baton Rouge. That's up from 22 this time last year, which was a record year for murders in the city. And already this month, 10 people have been murdered.

Paul says the violence shows people have no fear of consequences.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days