3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family

Photo: KRDO

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff.

The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that 19-year-old Markis Hart, 14-year-old Jeremiah Hart and 14-year-old Abigail Hart died along with their parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart.

Their SUV plunged 100 feet from the Pacific Coast Highway onto rocks in the ocean Monday.

Highway patrol says the couple's three other children haven't been found and searchers are scouring the region. They're using boats, aircraft and unmanned drones to look for 16-year-old Hannah Hart, 15-year-old Devonte Hart and 12-year-old Sierra Hart.

The family lived in Woodland, Washington, a suburb of Portland, Oregon.

California authorities say the family appeared to be on a short road trip because many belongings remained in the home along with chickens and a pet.