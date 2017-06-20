3 ejected, killed in morning car crash in Lafourche Parish

CUT OFF – Three people were ejected and killed as result of crash in Lafourche Parish on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on LA 1 near West 57th Street as a Ford F-150 was traveling south on the road at a high rate of speed. For reasons still unknown, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right and struck a concrete driveway. The truck began to roll several times before striking a tree.

All occupants of the truck were not wearing their seat belts and were ejected as a result of the crash. Each occupant sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

The crash claimed the lives of 23-year-old Tyler Budd, 34-year-old Nordell Willis and 30-year-old Marjorie Oldbear.

Troopers are investigating to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Evidence of alcohol was located on the scene and toxicology reports of each individual are pending. The crash remains under investigation.