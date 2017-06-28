3 dead, including 2-year-old, after police chase ends in violent crash in New Orleans

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Three people are dead, including a 2-year-old child, after a chase involving Louisiana State Police ended in a violent crash Wednesday.

According to WWL, a news partner of WBRZ, the apparent chase involving Louisiana State Troopers turned deadly when the pursued vehicle crashed on Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say the chase ensued after police tried to make a traffic stop over license plate number that was reported stolen.

According to state police, troopers attempted to box the vehicle in without the use of their lights in an attempt to avoid a chase. However the driver maneuvered away from the two police vehicles and drove off.

Police pursued the vehicle on the interstate until it exited onto Chef Menteur where it rear-ended another vehicle and lost control, veering into a fence.

Police say two people were ejected from the pursued vehicle, including the passenger and a 2-year-old child who was not properly restrained. Neither were properly restrained and both were killed in the crash. Police added that the third person in the vehicle apparently committed suicide.

The crash remains under investigation.