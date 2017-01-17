3 dead in early morning accident

LEESVILLE - A fiery early morning traffic accident in Vernon Parish caused three deaths.



State police say it happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on Louisiana Highway 1146.



A driver lost control of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that ran off the roadway and hit several trees before overturning and becoming engulfed in flames.



All three people in the car died. Identities were being withheld pending notification of families. The results of routine toxicology tests were pending late Tuesday.