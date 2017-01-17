73°
Latest Weather Blog
3 dead in early morning accident
LEESVILLE - A fiery early morning traffic accident in Vernon Parish caused three deaths.
State police say it happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on Louisiana Highway 1146.
A driver lost control of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that ran off the roadway and hit several trees before overturning and becoming engulfed in flames.
All three people in the car died. Identities were being withheld pending notification of families. The results of routine toxicology tests were pending late Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Post-flood water bill flooding woman with debt
-
Community celebrates city's bicentennial
-
Gunfire outside Sorrento landfill escalates enviromental fight
-
Reported two alarm apartment fire on Titian Ave. near N Donmoor Ave.
-
20-year-old wanted for shooting near Doe's restaurant on Government Street