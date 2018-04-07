57°
3 dead, 20 injured in crash into German crowd
BERLIN - A German police spokesman says three people were killed and 20 injured when a van crashed into a crowd in front of a popular bar in downtown Muenster.
Andreas Bode told reporters the driver of the van shot himself dead inside the car after the crash Saturday afternoon. He said the driver's identity was not yet known.
The van crashed into people sitting in front of the famous Kiepenkerl bar on one of the first spring days in the western German city.
Bode said six of the 20 injured were in severe condition.
Police said it was too early to speculate about the motive behind the crash and say they are still investigating. They have urged people in Muenster to avoid the city's downtown area.
