3-day red snapper season for anglers in Gulf's waters
NEW ORLEANS - The federal government says private recreational anglers went way over last year's quota for red snapper so they will have only three days to fish federal waters this year.
Red snapper is one of the Gulf of Mexico's most popular sport and table fish. Charter boat captains will have a 49-day season.
Red snapper have been a contentious issue for years in both state and federal waters. Federal seasons have decreased while states have extended their seasons. Authorities say 80 percent of the recreational catch is now in state waters.
Federal regulators say last year, recreational anglers were 129,906 pounds (58,925 kilograms) above quota - and the excess was among private anglers.
