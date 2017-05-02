73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3-day red snapper season for anglers in Gulf's waters

1 hour 22 minutes 28 seconds ago May 02, 2017 May 2, 2017 Tuesday, May 02 2017 May 02, 2017 7:55 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - The federal government says private recreational anglers went way over last year's quota for red snapper so they will have only three days to fish federal waters this year.

Red snapper is one of the Gulf of Mexico's most popular sport and table fish. Charter boat captains will have a 49-day season.

Red snapper have been a contentious issue for years in both state and federal waters. Federal seasons have decreased while states have extended their seasons. Authorities say 80 percent of the recreational catch is now in state waters.

Federal regulators say last year, recreational anglers were 129,906 pounds (58,925 kilograms) above quota - and the excess was among private anglers.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days