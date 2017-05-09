3 charged in fights at Fort Lauderdale airport after Spirit flights canceled

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office says three New York residents were arrested as irate passengers skirmished at Fort Lauderdale's airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights.



Sheriff's reports released Tuesday say about 500 people were in the Spirit terminal late Monday night when 22-year-old Desmond Waul of Selden and 24-year-old Janice Waul and 22 year-old Davante Garrett, both of Brentwood, were seen by deputies threatening the airline's front counter employees.



Deputies say their actions caused the crowd to become increasingly aggressive to the point of near violence and that they wouldn't leave when ordered.



The three are charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing. They were being held Tuesday at the Broward jail in lieu of $10,000 bond each. Records do not show if they have attorneys.



Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was the scene of a January mass shooting that killed five people and wounded six.