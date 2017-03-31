3 arrested in connection with overpass collapse

ATLANTA - Officials say three people have been arrested in connection with a massive fire under Interstate 85 in Atlanta that caused a portion of the bridge to collapse.



Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence confirms the suspects were arrested Friday. He identified them as Basil Eleby, Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas. Eleby faces a charge of criminal damage to property, while Bruner and Thomas each was charged with criminal trespass.



Florence did not have ages or hometowns of the three, all of whom were being held at the Fulton County Jail.



Florence did not say how they were developed as suspects but noted they were interviewed throughout the day and law enforcement subsequently made the arrests.



He would not discuss how the fire was started or why, saying those details would be released as the investigation progresses.