3 arrested for breaking into NASCAR team owner's home
LEXINGTON, N.C.- Authorities say three men have been arrested for breaking into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office identified the three as 20-year-old Niquan Victorin and 18-year-old Chantz Kade Hines, both of Winston-Salem, and 18-year-old Armeka Vantonne Spinks of Salisbury. They're charged with attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing and jailed under $250,000 bond apiece. It's not known if they have attorneys.
According to the sheriff's office, three people armed with military-type weapons attempted to break into the home on Dec. 18. Childress, who was at home with his wife, grabbed his gun and fired at the intruders, who fled.
The sheriff's office said Winston-Salem police told them that the guns used at the Childress home matched firearms reported stolen during a Dec. 15 break-in.
