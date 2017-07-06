89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 arrested after 10 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at New Orleans airport

1 hour 50 minutes 47 seconds ago July 06, 2017 Jul 6, 2017 Thursday, July 06 2017 July 06, 2017 10:38 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via Nola.com (left to right): Safiya ZIna, Michael Lewis, Sarah Abd-Elaziz
KENNER- Authorities in Louisiana arrested three people after a woman tried to claim a suitcase filled with marijuana in an airport's lost and found section.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports deputies found about 10 pounds of marijuana in the suitcase at Louis Armstrong International Airport on June 29. The next day 38-year-old Safiya Zina attempted to claim the suitcase.
  
Zina told the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies she was paid $1,000 to take the bag from California to New Orleans and exchange it for money.  Investigators allowed the exchange to take place and arrested 27-year-old Michael Lewis along with 29-year-old Sarah Abd-Elaziz.
  
Zina was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Lewis and Abd-Elaziz were charged with conspiracy to possess or distribute drugs.
  
It's unclear if they have lawyers.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days