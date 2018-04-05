72°
Latest Weather Blog
$3.7B plan keeps financing for Louisiana public schools flat
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's public elementary and secondary schools would get a $3.7 billion financing formula next year without any inflationary increases, under a plan advancing in the state Senate.
The formula , submitted by the state education board, won easy approval Thursday from the Senate Education Committee. It would pay for more than 700,000 students in the 2018-19 school year.
The amount paid per student would remain frozen at the current rate of $3,961. But the formula would grow slightly to account for an expected increase of nearly 2,800 students.
Education leaders have sought more money to boost teacher pay and cover rising expenses. But lawmakers have resisted such increases amid continued state budget gaps.
The formula moves next to the Senate budget committee for review.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Workers run for their lives as crane topples over in Florida
-
Reduce Your Risk: Zachary boy to participate in Saturday's Heart Walk
-
Man wanted for rape, shooting linked to armed robbery
-
BREC to hold ribbon cutting for renovated Howell Park
-
Local woman shares her story of desegregation in high school
Sports Video
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...