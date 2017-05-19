2une In 2 the weekend: local events guide

THE TOTAL PACKAGE TOUR: NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, PAULA ABDUL, BOYZ II MEN

New Orleans

Friday – Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

PRICES VARY

NKOTB, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men will take their headlining tour to the Smoothie King Center this weekend.

KIDZ BOP

New Orleans

Friday – Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

PRICES VARY

The #1 music brand for kids will bring their “Best Time Ever” tour to Champions Square.

BAYOU BOOGALOO

New Orleans

Friday through Sunday

FREE

Over two dozen bands and artists will perform at the 12th annual event along Bayou Saint John at Orleans Avenue and North Jefferson Davis Parkway. Festival-goers can walk around, grab some New Orleans signature food and enjoy local art vendors.





HNOC CONCERT IN THE COURTYARDSWEET OLIVE STRING BAND

New Orleans

Friday – Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.

$10 FOR NONMEMBERS

The Historic New Orleans Collection will host the Sweet Olive String Band in its courtyard as part of its monthly concert series. Admission includes complimentary beverages such as beer and wine.





CRUISIN CAJUN COUNTRY CRUISE IN

New Iberia

Friday – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FREE

Drive over to the Super 8 Hotel on Highway 14 for the third annual free car show event to see classic cars and muscle cars, eat delicious food and listen to live music.





C’EST SI BON FOOD TOURS

Baton Rouge

Friday, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

$25

Check out some of Baton Rouge’s best restaurants in this guided walking tour of downtown. Meet in front of Poor Boy Lloyd’s on Florida Street to participate.

RED WIG WALK

Baton Rouge

Saturday – 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

$10 BEFORE MAY 20, $15 AFTER MAY 20, $5 WITH VALID STUDENT ID

The fourth annual walk on the Downtown Riverfront raises awareness and funds for HIV prevention, treatment and supportive services in the Baton Rouge area. Walkers and vendors are encouraged to register online before.

HEALTHY BR FAMILY FIT DAY 2017

Baton Rouge

Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

FREE

Walk over to the BREC City-Brooks Park for the fourth annual event centered around creating temporary paved parks for running, walking, bicycling, and more. Local organizations will offer fitness classes, speakers, cooking demonstrations, and much more. Most major roads will be shut down around the park, so plan accordingly.

THE PINWHEEL CHALLENGE

Baton Rouge

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$20 PER FAMILY TEAM

Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana invites you to join the first Pinwheel Challenge at Highland Road Park. Families will work together as a team to win prizes such as packages from Celebration Station, Marucci Sports and more. Free lunch and entertainment will begin at noon.

WALK TO CURE ARTHRITIS

Baton Rouge

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

FREE

Meet at the Woodlawn High School for the Arthritis Foundation’s nationwide signature event. Don’t forget to register and donate online beforehand.