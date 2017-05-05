2une In 2 the weekend: local events guide

BATON ROUGE - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Your 2une In crew has you covered.



JAZZ FEST, WEEKEND 2:

New Orleans

Thursday - Sunday

$80 AT THE GATE

Head to the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for the last weekend of Jazz Fest! Headliners this weekend include, but are not limited to, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and Dave Matthews.



WHITNEY ZOO-TO-DO

New Orleans

Friday, 8 p.m.

$110 - $175

The 40th annual event will celebrate the expansion of the Jaguar Jungle at the Audubon Zoo. Food, drink and live entertainment are included in the ticket price. Parking is free. Black tie or white linen suit for men, cocktail attire for women. All proceeds support the Audubon Zoo.



TIO JAVI'S CINCO LOCO BLOCK PARTY 2017

Baton Rouge

Friday, 4 p.m. - midnight

FREE COVER

Enjoy beer, margaritas, street tacos, nachos and inflatables at Tio Javi's Fresh Mex Bar & Grill to celebrate Cinco De Mayo! There will be live music and prizes, including a free Mexican cruise for two. Must be 21+ to drink and enter contests.



DISNEY ON ICE

Baton Rouge

Friday - Sunday, multiple show times

PRICES START AT $15

Watch your favorite Disney characters and stories brought to life at the Raising Cane's River Center downtown.



LSU VS. SOUTH CAROLINA: BASEBALL

Baton Rouge

Friday - 7 p.m., Saturday - 7 p.m., Sunday - 2 p.m.

PRICES VARY

Geaux to Alex Box this weekend for a triple-header SEC match up against the Gamecocks.





Baton Rouge

April 28- May 7, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. all days

$10 ADULTS, $5 KIDS

Have you ever wondered what it was like to sail during colonial America? El Galeon, the authentic wooden replica of a galleon that was part of Spain's West Indies fleets, docks next to the U.S.S. KIDD downtown this weekend! Captain Jack Sparrow will greet everyone who says, "Ahoy!"