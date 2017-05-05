2une In 2 the weekend: local events guide

57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
May 05, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Your 2une In crew has you covered.


JAZZ FEST, WEEKEND 2:
New Orleans
Thursday - Sunday
$80 AT THE GATE
Head to the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for the last weekend of Jazz Fest! Headliners this weekend include, but are not limited to, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and Dave Matthews.

WHITNEY ZOO-TO-DO
New Orleans
Friday, 8 p.m.
$110 - $175
The 40th annual event will celebrate the expansion of the Jaguar Jungle at the Audubon Zoo. Food, drink and live entertainment are included in the ticket price. Parking is free. Black tie or white linen suit for men, cocktail attire for women. All proceeds support the Audubon Zoo.

TIO JAVI'S CINCO LOCO BLOCK PARTY 2017
Baton Rouge
Friday, 4 p.m. - midnight
FREE COVER
Enjoy beer, margaritas, street tacos, nachos and inflatables at Tio Javi's Fresh Mex Bar & Grill to celebrate Cinco De Mayo! There will be live music and prizes, including a free Mexican cruise for two. Must be 21+ to drink and enter contests.

DISNEY ON ICE
Baton Rouge
Friday - Sunday, multiple show times
PRICES START AT $15
Watch your favorite Disney characters and stories brought to life at the Raising Cane's River Center downtown.

LSU VS. SOUTH CAROLINA: BASEBALL
Baton Rouge
Friday - 7 p.m., Saturday - 7 p.m., Sunday - 2 p.m.
PRICES VARY
Geaux to Alex Box this weekend for a triple-header SEC match up against the Gamecocks.

Baton Rouge 
April 28- May 7, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. all days 
$10 ADULTS, $5 KIDS
Have you ever wondered what it was like to sail during colonial America? El Galeon, the authentic wooden replica of a galleon that was part of Spain's West Indies fleets, docks next to the U.S.S. KIDD downtown this weekend! Captain Jack Sparrow will greet everyone who says, "Ahoy!" 

Weather: Outdoor plans are in great shape this weekend. Whether it be LSU Baseball, or one of many area festivals, the weather will not create any problems for events--just remember sunscreen! Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s followed by another clear night with low temperatures in the mid 50s. By Sunday, temperature moderation will be underway as mainly clear skies continue. Thanks to low humidity, the warmth should feel comfortable. Afternoon thermometers will continue to climb early next week but lows will remain seasonable and in the low 60s. The next chance of rain is not expected until late next week.  

  

