2nd suspect arrested following deadly shooting near Monroe Perkins Road

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a second suspect wanted for first-degree murder and armed robbery following a deadly shooting near Monroe Perkins Road on Jan. 18.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Termal Scott. Scott was identified as a second suspect following the arrest of 26-year-old Thomas Fefee.

The shooting resulted in the death of Corey Graham. Witnesses told deputies someone in a car fired at least five shots, one of those striking Graham in the neck. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that they were searching for three suspects traveling in a four-door-older model car immediately following the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident is still under investigation.