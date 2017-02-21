65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2nd orange alligator pops up in the Carolinas

1 hour 45 minutes 1 second ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 9:09 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Sun News

CALABASH - For the second time this month, a rust-colored alligator has turned up in the Carolinas.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports Tuesday that some residents of a Calabash, North Carolina, neighborhood have named the pumpkin-colored alligator "Donny."

Earlier this month, residents joked that an orange alligator that turned up in a pond near Charleston had used too much self-tanning lotion. Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the color may have come from where the animal spent the winter, perhaps in a rusty steel culvert pipe.

Experts say alligators shed their skin and will likely return to a normal shade soon.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days