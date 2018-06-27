2nd man sought in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities are seeking to question a second Florida man in the slaying of rapper XXXTentacion during an apparent robbery.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in an email Wednesday that investigators are looking for 22-year-old Robert Allen to find out what he may know about the fatal shooting last week. No charges have been filed against Allen.

Another man, 22-year-old Dedrick Williams, is facing murder charges. He has not yet entered a plea.

Authorities say in an affidavit that two men wearing masks got out of an SUV that was blocking the rapper's luxury car outside a motorcycle dealership. XXXTentation, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot after a struggle.

Friends and family are gathering Wednesday at a Florida sports arena to remember the rapper.