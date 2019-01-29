43°
Latest Weather Blog
2nd injured Houston officer released from hospital
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a second undercover narcotics officer injured in a gunbattle at a suspected drug house has been released from the hospital.
Five officers were injured in the Monday shooting - four were shot and one injured his knee. Police said Tuesday that a 50-year-old officer who had been shot in the face was released from the hospital.
Dr. Michelle McNutt, chief of trauma surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, said earlier Tuesday that officer didn't require surgery.
Police Chief Art Acevedo has said a 33-year-old officer who was shot in the shoulder was released Monday.
The other three officers remain hospitalized. The two suspects were killed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: Theriot confessed to weekend killings, stole gun from his father
-
Local heart assocation to hold 'Go Red for Women' event Friday
-
BREC asks for publc input on renovations to zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Friends remember parents of alleged killer Dakota Theriot
-
Felicianas brace for possible winter weather