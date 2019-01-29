2nd injured Houston officer released from hospital

43°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a second undercover narcotics officer injured in a gunbattle at a suspected drug house has been released from the hospital.
  
Five officers were injured in the Monday shooting - four were shot and one injured his knee. Police said Tuesday that a 50-year-old officer who had been shot in the face was released from the hospital.
  
Dr. Michelle McNutt, chief of trauma surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, said earlier Tuesday that officer didn't require surgery.
  
Police Chief Art Acevedo has said a 33-year-old officer who was shot in the shoulder was released Monday.
  
The other three officers remain hospitalized. The two suspects were killed.
