2nd injured Houston officer released from hospital

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a second undercover narcotics officer injured in a gunbattle at a suspected drug house has been released from the hospital.

Five officers were injured in the Monday shooting - four were shot and one injured his knee. Police said Tuesday that a 50-year-old officer who had been shot in the face was released from the hospital.

Dr. Michelle McNutt, chief of trauma surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, said earlier Tuesday that officer didn't require surgery.

Police Chief Art Acevedo has said a 33-year-old officer who was shot in the shoulder was released Monday.

The other three officers remain hospitalized. The two suspects were killed.