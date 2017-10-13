2nd grader stabbed by knife he took on school bus Friday morning

BATON ROUGE – A nine-year-old was stabbed on a school bus Friday morning, WBRZ has learned.

The boy's mother said a copy of the incident reported suggested her son had a knife in his backpack and while on the bus, another student was able to take it and stabbed her son in the leg. The boy had minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

According to the mother, the students attend Up Elementary, a charter school not associated with the public school district. The school expelled the child who was stabbed since it was his knife in his backpack, the mother said.

The stabbing happened on the way to school Friday.

Police have not revealed specifics about any investigation.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz