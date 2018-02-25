2nd death in Kentucky from severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS - Police in south central Kentucky say the body of a male has been recovered from a vehicle found submerged in floodwaters.

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement the body was recovered Saturday in a creek near the community of Franklin.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

About 20 miles away, the Logan County Sheriff's Office tells media outlets that 79-year-old Dallas Jane Combs died after a suspected tornado destroyed her Adairville home earlier Saturday.

Transportation officials said Interstate 64 in parts of Kentucky were closed in both directions Sunday due to high water.