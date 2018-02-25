66°
Latest Weather Blog
2nd death in Kentucky from severe weather
INDIANAPOLIS - Police in south central Kentucky say the body of a male has been recovered from a vehicle found submerged in floodwaters.
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement the body was recovered Saturday in a creek near the community of Franklin.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
About 20 miles away, the Logan County Sheriff's Office tells media outlets that 79-year-old Dallas Jane Combs died after a suspected tornado destroyed her Adairville home earlier Saturday.
Transportation officials said Interstate 64 in parts of Kentucky were closed in both directions Sunday due to high water.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana
-
Zack Hess: Wild Thing closer to psycho starter