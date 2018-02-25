66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2nd death in Kentucky from severe weather

10 hours 23 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2018 Feb 25, 2018 February 25, 2018 10:42 AM February 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS - Police in south central Kentucky say the body of a male has been recovered from a vehicle found submerged in floodwaters.
  
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says in a statement the body was recovered Saturday in a creek near the community of Franklin.
  
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
  
About 20 miles away, the Logan County Sheriff's Office tells media outlets that 79-year-old Dallas Jane Combs died after a suspected tornado destroyed her Adairville home earlier Saturday.
  
Transportation officials said Interstate 64 in parts of Kentucky were closed in both directions Sunday due to high water.
Report a Typo

