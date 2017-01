29-year-old woman fatally shot Sunday night

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman.

Asha Davis was found shot to death at 4115 Mohican Prescott Crossover Sunday night around 8:30 p.m.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.