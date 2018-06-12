71°
Latest Weather Blog
28-year-old Walker man dies in Monday night crash
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old man dead Monday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials were called to the scene of a crash around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of I-12 near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Police say 28-year-old Cody Charrier of Walker lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck, and then crashed into the rear end of a 18-wheeler.
Charrier was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1