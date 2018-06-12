71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
28-year-old Walker man dies in Monday night crash

Tuesday, June 12 2018
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old man dead Monday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials were called to the scene of a crash around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of I-12 near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Police say 28-year-old Cody Charrier of Walker lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck, and then crashed into the rear end of a 18-wheeler.

Charrier was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. 

