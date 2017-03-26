27-year-old killed in Ohio nightclub shooting

76°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati's police chief says shots were fired by multiple people inside a crowded nightclub, killing a 27-year-old man and leaving more than a dozen other people wounded.

Chief Eliot Isaac says initial investigation indicates that several Cincinnati area males were in a dispute, leading to the gunfire about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Cameo club. Several people were involved.

He says wwo of the wounded are in critical condition, one "extremely critical."

Authorities don't believe there is a terrorism link. They are still working to identify the shooters.

