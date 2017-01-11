74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mom shot dead at door of home overnight, kids inside home at time of attack

1 hour 21 minutes 5 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 10:17 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – A woman was shot and killed answering the door of her home while her three kids were inside overnight.

Police said Robyn Hail, 27, was killed.  The shooting happened in the 900 block of Grebe Street around midnight.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating.  

Check back for updates as more information becomes available. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days