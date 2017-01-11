Mom shot dead at door of home overnight, kids inside home at time of attack

BATON ROUGE – A woman was shot and killed answering the door of her home while her three kids were inside overnight.

Police said Robyn Hail, 27, was killed. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Grebe Street around midnight.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating.

