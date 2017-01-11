74°
Latest Weather Blog
Mom shot dead at door of home overnight, kids inside home at time of attack
BATON ROUGE – A woman was shot and killed answering the door of her home while her three kids were inside overnight.
Police said Robyn Hail, 27, was killed. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Grebe Street around midnight.
Baton Rouge Police are investigating.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unwanted FEMA trailers blocks home repairs
-
Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring
-
Dispute continues over Baker Police Chief's salary
-
Lapsed car insurance fine strikes nerve with flood victim
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Chief defends officer who placed female student in headlock