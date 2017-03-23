26-year Louisiana State Police veteran to be interim leader

Image via LSP.org: Major Kevin Reeves

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards has chosen a 26-year Louisiana State Police veteran from north Louisiana to lead the agency as interim superintendent.



Maj. Kevin Reeves, who commands a state police quick reaction force, will start the interim job Saturday. He's taking over from Col. Mike Edmonson, who retired after coming under increasing criticism for his leadership of the agency.



Reeves said Wednesday his primary goal will be to instill confidence in state police employees, troopers and the public. Edwards says Reeves comes into the job with "a wealth of knowledge and the respect from his colleagues across the state."

“I am humbled by the confidence Gov. Edwards has placed in me to lead this agency that I’ve been a part of since my early days as a trooper in Baton Rouge,” Major Reeves said.

Major Reeves, a native of Baton Rouge, received his degree from Louisiana Tech University. He began his career at the Louisiana State Police in 1990 as a trooper assigned to motorcycle patrols with Troop A in Baton Rouge. In 2008, he became the Troop Commander of Troop F before assuming the role of Command Inspector of Patrol Operations and Commander of Statewide Mobile Field Force Team in 2013.



Edwards intends to have a permanent superintendent chosen by June, to present for Senate confirmation before the upcoming legislative session ends. Reeves says he'd be interested in seeking the position permanently.