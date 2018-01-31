26 arrested in multi-agency drug investigation across EBR, East Feliciana Parishes

BATON ROUGE - A massive, multi-agency operation has ended in the arrests of 26 people in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes.

According to a release from Louisiana State Police Tuesday, the nearly 2-year joint investigation yielded 26 arrests for multiple felony narcotics violations, the seizure of approximately $90,577 in illegal narcotics and 21 illegally possessed firearms.

Police say the investigation began back in February 2016, when LSP and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's office joined up to identify those distributing illegal narcotics in the parish. Over the next two years, the investigation grew to include the Zachary Police Department, with the three agencies identifying 26 individuals in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana State Police, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Zachary Police Department were assisted through the course of the investigation by Louisiana State Police SWAT, Louisiana State Police Criminal Patrol Unit, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Louisiana State Police Fusion Center, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department SWAT, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Jackson Police Department, and Delta Narcotics Task Force.

Below is a list of those arrested throughout the course of the investigation and their charges:

Carlos Jefferson (Norwood) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm



Michael Harrell (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine



Cassandra Goodson (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine



Darrell Jeansonne (Ethel) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Illegal Possession of a Firearm



Allen Martin (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II and IV Controlled Substances and Illegal Possession of a Firearm



Thomas Pace (Clinton) – Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm



Carly Kennison (Clinton) – Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine



Jakeim Green (Zachary) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Illegal Possession of a Firearm



Terrance Pickett (Zachary) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Deldrick Harris (Zachary) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana



Eddrick Ennis (Zachary) – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule IV CDS



Bennett Whittington Jr. (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine



Johnny Matthews Jr. (Jackson) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Matthews was also arrested on four East Feliciana Sheriff’s Department arrest warrants for Distribution of Marijuana (2 counts), Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Distribution of Cocaine



Lee Dunn (Ethel) – Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm



Gundorial Thomas (Wilson) – 2 counts Distribution of Methamphetamine and 1 count Distribution of Cocaine



Brian Hawkins (Ethel) – 3 counts Distribution of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a CDS in the Presence of a Minor in E. Feliciana Parish, and Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana in EBR Parish



Brian Miller (Slaughter) – 2 counts Distribution of Opana, 2 counts Distribution of Marijuana



Anthony Daniels (Jackson) – 2 counts Distribution of Methamphetamine



Derrick Smith (Jackson) – Distribution of Marijuana and Distribution of Cocaine



Justin Smith (Jackson) – Distribution of Marijuana



Juan Vessell (Jackson) – Distribution of Marijuana



Austin Catoir (Baton Rouge) – Possession of Methamphetamine



James Patton (Baton Rouge) – Possession of Methamphetamine



Kathleen Cochran Rapeti (Zachary) – Distribution of Hydrocodone



Montrece Brown (Zachary) – Distribution of Marijuana and Distribution of Cocaine



Charles Stewart (Zachary) – Distribution of Cocaine

The following individuals are wanted on outstanding warrants by the Zachary Police Dept., and anyone with info is asked to contact Zachary Police at 225-654-9393.

William Nixon – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine

Elizabeth Wisner – Distribution of Methamphetamine

James Hair – Distribution of Heroin and Distribution of Methamphetamine

The following individual is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants by the E. Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with info is asked to contact EFPSO at 225-683-5459.

Jesse Delatte – 2 counts Distribution of LSD and 1 count Distribution of Marijuana

Below is a list of approximate narcotics seized throughout the course of the investigation:

12.13 pounds of Marijuana;

134.7 grams Crack Cocaine;

33.7 grams of Cocaine;

242 grams of Methamphetamine;

1,201 dosage units of MDMA;

28 dosage units of LSD;

12 dosage units of Oxycodone;

98 dosage units of Hydrocodone;

445 dosage units of Xanax;

727 dosage units of Adderall;

500 dosage units of Tramadol;

30 dosage units of Valium;

3 dosage units of Opana;

8 ounces of Promethazine syrup